Q3 Results: Coca-Cola beats forecasts as price hikes pay off, stock jumps 3.5%

Coca-Cola Co. reported third quarter sales figures that eclipsed Wall Street expectations—a strong signal that punters are continuing to hoover up the company's fizzy drinks and other beverages despite the higher tally at the till.
The Atlanta-based drinks firm announced organic turnover growth of 6 per cent, outstripping the average of analyst forecasts. Furthermore, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also came in ahead of projections.
At 10:43 AM EDT, Coca-Cola shares were up 3.57%, or $2.44, at $70.88.
