Q3 results: MRPL posts net profit of ₹392.08 crore, declares interim dividend
MRPL’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹28,383.41 crore in the third quarter of FY24, down from ₹30,966.16 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹392.08 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2023, of fiscal year 2024 (FY24) as compared to a loss of ₹194.95 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.