 Q3 results: MRPL posts net profit of ₹392.08 crore, declares interim dividend | Mint
Q3 results: MRPL posts net profit of ₹392.08 crore, declares interim dividend

MRPL’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹28,383.41 crore in the third quarter of FY24, down from ₹30,966.16 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

MRPL said its Board of Directors have approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 392.08 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2023, of fiscal year 2024 (FY24) as compared to a loss of 194.95 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. 

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at 28,383.41 crore in the third quarter of FY24, down from 30,966.16 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company reported a consolidated total income of 28,422.99 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to 31,008.46 crore in the last fiscal year. 

Its total expenses came down to 27,831.84 crore in Q3 of FY24 from 31,314.45 crore a year ago.

MRPL said that there was a reduction of 3,238 crore in interest-bearing long-term borrowings during the first nine months of 2023-24. Interest-bearing long-term borrowings came down from 14,837 crore as on March 31, 2023, to 11,599 crore as on December 31, 2023.

It said that the debt-equity ratio of the company improved from 2.27 as of December 31, 2022, to 1.14 as of December 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, MRPL posted a net profit of 2,458.55 crore and revenue from operations at 76,059.73 crore.

In the exchange filing, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals said: “…the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend at the rate 1/- on fully paid up equity shares of 10/- each i.e. @ 10% for the Financial Year 2023-24." 

The company has fixed February 02, 2024, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

Published: 22 Jan 2024, 08:15 PM IST
