Q3 results next week: HAL, SAIL, ONGC, IRCTC, M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion are among others to declare earnings
Around 450 companies across all sectors will be revealing their quarterly financial results next week.
The last week of earnings season will witness giants and marquee companies to release their quarterly financial results. Industry leaders like HAL, ONGC, IRCTC and big corporates like M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Muthoot Finance, Siemens, Hindalco Industries will be revealing their results this week.