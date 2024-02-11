The last week of earnings season will witness giants and marquee companies to release their quarterly financial results. Industry leaders like HAL, ONGC, IRCTC and big corporates like M&M, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Muthoot Finance , Siemens, Hindalco Industries will be revealing their results this week.

The earning season commenced in January with technology giants Infosys and TCS setting the initial tone. Now, the spotlight shifts to heavyweight players across diverse sectors.

Around 450 companies across all sectors will be revealing their quarterly financial results next week.

Here's a list of companies scheduled to disclose their financial results in the upcoming week -

February 12

Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics, NHPC, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Forge, Steel Authority of India, Phoenix Mills, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Elgi Equipments, BLS International Services, Lakshmi Machine Works, BASF India, G R Infraprojects, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Anupam Rasayan India, Cera Sanitaryware, JM Financial, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Gujarat Pipavav Port, Allcargo Logistics, HEG, Edelweiss Financial Services, Dilip Buildcon, Patel Engineering Company, Sansera Engineering, TCI Express, TARC, Ramky Infrastructure, Tilaknagar Industries, Nucleus Software Exports, Unitech, Orissa Minerals Development Company, AMI Organics, Time Technoplast, Hindware Home Innovation, Skipper, Ashiana Housing, BLS E-Services, The Anup Engineering, Bannariamman Sugars, Honda India Power Products Limited, Rishabh Instruments, Suraj Estate Developers, Zee Media Corporation, and others.

February 13

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Siemens, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Bharat Heavy Electricals, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, Bosch, Info Edge India, Oil India, Prestige Estates Projects, Gujarat Gas, ITI, Deepak Nitrite, National Aluminium Company, NBCC (India), Hindustan Copper, KIOCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, RHI Magnesita India, Eris Lifesciences, PTC Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Genus Power Infrastructures, Inox India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Power Mech Projects, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Arvind Fashions Limited, Indiabulls Real Estate, MTAR Technologies, Senco Gold, Sula Vineyards, Borosil, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Innova Captab, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Entertainment Network India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Valiant Organics, HCL Infosystems and others.

February 14

Mahindra and Mahindra, NMDC, Muthoot Finance, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Gland Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sun TV Network, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Glenmark Pharma, Gujarat State Petronet, NMDC Steel, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Natco Pharma, Jyoti CNC Automation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Rajesh Exports, KPI Green Energy, Kirloskar Brothers, PTC India, Wockhardt, Ethos, Suprajit Engineering, Gateway Distriparks, National Fertilizers, Hinduja Global Solutions, Fineotex Chemical, JTEKT India, Yatra Online, PC Jeweller, Tourism Finance Corp of India, Credo Brands Marketing, Nova Agritech, Indian Terrain Fashions, Eros International Media, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Kohinoor Foods and others.

February 15

R Systems International, Omni Axs Software and EPack Durables.

February 16

Schaeffler India, CRISIL, Par Drugs & Chemicals and Haryana Financial Corporation.

