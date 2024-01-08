Q3 Results Preview: Demand for hotels expected to blossom, says Prabhudas Lilladher; Lemon Tree remains top pick
Demand for luggage is tepid, but hotels are expected to do well in the travel and tourism industry, according to Prabhudas Lilladher. Lemon Tree is the brokerage's top choice, and Safari Industries is a good starting point in the luggage space.
As per the Q3FY24 earnings preview report on Travel & Tourism, brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher believes that while demand for luggage is tepid, it is for hotels to blossom. In its report, the brokerage reviewed the travel industry as well as hotels and airlines. In the travel and tourism industry, Lemon Tree continues to be the brokerage's top choice because of its newly launched crown jewel asset, Aurika, Mumbai. The brokerage believes that Safari Industries offers a good starting point in the luggage space, especially with the recent correction.