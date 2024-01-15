Q3 Results Preview: Logistics cos show signs of growth, volume growth to set pace, says Nuvama; picks Blue Dart Express
Q3 Results Preview: The logistics sector in India is showing signs of growth in the second half of FY23, with volume growth rather than pricing setting the pace, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Blue Dart Express sis the brokerage's top choice.
Q3 Results Preview: Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities stated in its Q3FY24 preview report on the logistics sector that although the first half of FY23 appeared to be modest, H2 appears to be showing signs of growth. Rather than pricing, volume growth will set the pace. Blue Dart Express remains the brokerage's top choice.