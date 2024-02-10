Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 10.95%, bottomline rises 25.08%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.95% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 25.08%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.95% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 25.08%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.
The analysis covered 1,779 BSE-listed companies (including 294 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
The analysis covered 1,779 BSE-listed companies (including 294 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.