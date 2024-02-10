Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 10.95%, bottomline rises 25.08%

Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 10.95%, bottomline rises 25.08%

Payal Bhattacharya

The results are available for 1,779 BSE-listed companies so far.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.95% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 25.08%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.95% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 25.08%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.29%, while profits were up 38.59%.

The analysis covered 1,779 BSE-listed companies (including 294 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The analysis covered 1,779 BSE-listed companies (including 294 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.