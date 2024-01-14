Q3 results so far: Total revenue up 4.2%, bottomline flat

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 4.2% year-on-year, while net profits were nearly flat, a Mint analysis showed. Financial services firms had a similar revenue growth, but they had a superior profit expansion. Excluding them, the combined profits of the sample declined 1.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The analysis covered 37 BSE-listed companies (including 10 financial services firms) that had declared their results by Thursday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

