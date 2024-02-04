Q3 results this week: Airtel, Nestle India, Trent, Zomato, LIC, MRF among others to declare earnings | Full list here
More than 500 companies across all sectors will be revealing their third quarter financial results next week.
As the quarter results season continues, marquee list of Indian companies will be revealing their financial results in the upcoming week. From industry leaders such as Bharti Airtel and LIC India to giants like IRFC and Biocon are some of the big corporates who will be declaring their results for the current fiscal year.