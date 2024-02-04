As the quarter results season continues, marquee list of Indian companies will be revealing their financial results in the upcoming week. From industry leaders such as Bharti Airtel and LIC India to giants like IRFC and Biocon are some of the big corporates who will be declaring their results for the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earning season commenced in January with technology giants Infosys and TCS setting the initial tone. Now, the spotlight shifts to heavyweight players across diverse sectors.

“The market focus will be on the ongoing Q3FY24 earnings season which is contributing to the movement in stock price, with many companies announcing their results in the coming days such as Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Britannia, Birla Corp, CAMS, Godrej Properties, Lemon Tree, Apollo Tyres, Nestle, Grasim, LIC, Godrej, IRFC and many more," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd.

Nanda further added, “Earnings growth and demand is sustained this quarter, with optimism continued for Indian corporates business performance. IT sector companies reported mediocre performance while banks reported better performance than expected. Real estate sector continues to boom while consumer sector struggled for growth for another quarter due to weak rural demand."

More than 500 companies across all sectors will be revealing their third quarter financial results next week.

Here's a list of companies scheduled to disclose their financial results in the upcoming week - February 5 Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland, Linde India, BSE Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KPR Mill, Tata Chemicals, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, GE T&D India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Electricals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Triveni Turbine, Man Infraconstruction, CCL Products India, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Responsive Industries, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Avanti Feeds, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, VRL Logistics, ASK Automotive, Paradeep Phosphates, Fusion Micro Finance, Orient Cement, Aurionpro Solutions, Banco Products (India), Gulf Oil Lubricants India, eMudhra, Unichem Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Ideaforge Technology, Kalyani Steels, Artemis Medicare Services, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Sirca Paints India, EIH Associated Hotels, TCPL Packaging, Insecticides India, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Rossell India and others.

February 6 Britannia Industries, Berger Paints India, Godrej Properties, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, NLC India, Max Financial Services, Endurance Technologies, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Timken India, Trident, Brigade Enterprises, Radico Khaitan, EIH, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Navin Fluorine International, Welspun Corp, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Redington, Computer Age Management Services, JK Tyre and Industries, Sheela Foam, Akzo Nobel India, Birla Corporation, PNC Infratech, EID Parry (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Action Construction Equipment, Lemon Tree Hotels, Anant Raj, Usha Martin , TTK Prestige, Syrma SGS Technology, Godawari Power & Ispat, Procter & Gamble Health, Nazara Technologies, Blue Jet Healthcare, Go Fashion India, Azad Engineering, AGI Greenpac, V-Mart Retail, Prataap Snacks, Vakrangee, Cigniti Technologies, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Kingfa Science & Technology, Eveready Industries India, Dollar Industries, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Huhtamaki India, Thirumalai Chemicals, Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Yasho Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Deep Industries, Aptech, Pokarna and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 7 Power Grid Corporation of India, Nestle India, Trent, TATA Consumer Products, Lupin, General Insurance Corporation of India, Cummins India, Solar Industries India, AIA Engineering, UNO Minda, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Apollo Tyres, Fortis Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, HBL Power Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Kalpataru Projects International, Sobha, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem., Safari Industries (India), Varroc Engineering, Electronics Mart India, Borosil Renewables Ltd., HMT, Religare Enterprises, PDS, Star Cement, JK Paper, Hemisphere Properties India, FDC, EPL, Ashoka Buildcon, Jamna Auto Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, India Pesticides, NOCIL, Navneet Education, Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Gujarat Industries Power Co., GMR Power and Urban Infra, Dreamfolks Services, Parag Milk Foods, Mayur Uniquoters, Supriya Lifescience, Subex, Vadilal Industries, S H Kelkar & Company, Expleo Solutions, Centum Electronics, Cantabil Retail India, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Veranda Learning Solutions, Vascon Engineers, Peninsula Land, Talbros Automotive Components, Monte Carlo Fashions, Rico Auto, AGS Transact Technologies, Suratwwala Business Group, Kopran and others.

February 8 Life Insurance Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation, Grasim Industries, Zomato, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam, Patanjali Foods, Torrent Power, United Breweries, Page Industries, 3M India, Thermax, Honeywell Automation, Global Health, Biocon, Escorts Kubota, The Ramco Cements, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Aarti Industries, SKF India, Ircon International, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, AstraZeneca Pharma, BEML, Concord Biotech, NCC, MMTC, Rattanindia Enterprises, Electrosteel Castings, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, JK Lakshmi Cement, Zydus Wellness, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Esab India, Surya Roshni, KNR Constructions, Balrampur Chini Mills, Neuland Laboratories, MSTC, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hindustan Construction Company, Jai Corp, Hindustan Foods, Astra Microwave Products, Gabriel India, ITD Cementation India, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Wonderla Holidays, Balmer Lawrie & Co, BLACK BOX, Orchid Pharma, Sharda Motor Industries, Greaves Cotton, DCX Systems, HMA Agro Industries, The Bombay Dyeing Co. and others.

February 9 Indian Railway Finance Corporation, The Tata Power Company, Hero Motocorp, Zydus Lifesciences, MRF, Alkem Laboratories, SJVN, PI Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, New India Assurance Company, Godrej Industries, Emami, Pfizer, Cello World, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, IFCI, Honasa Consumer, Shipping Corporation of India, Caplin Point Laboratories, Shree Renuka Sugars, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Happy Forgings, Sapphire Foods India, Reliance Infrastructure, Easy Trip Planners, DOMS Industries, Campus Activewear, Tega Industries, Vesuvius India, India Tourism Development Corporation, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Indigo Paints, Saregama India, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sunflag Iron and Steel Company, Omaxe, Jubilant Industries, Balaji Telefilms, Hindustan Motors and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Amber Enterprises India Limited, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Flair Writing Industries, Uflex, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Maithan Alloys, MM Forgings, Jagran Prakashan, Themis Medicare, Satia Industries, Global Surfaces, Nahar Spinning Mills, V2 Retail, Sandesh, Jayant Agro-Organics, TVS Electronics, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Nahar Poly Films, Nahar Capital and Financial Services, Autoline Industries, Sahyadri Industries, Mawana Sugars and others.

