As the quarter results season continues, marquee list of Indian companies will be revealing their financial results in the upcoming week. From industry leaders such as ITC and NTPC to versatile giants like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are some of the big corporates who will be declaring their results for the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earning season commenced in January with technology giants Infosys and TCS setting the initial tone. Now, the spotlight shifts to heavyweight players across diverse sectors. All eyes will be on ITC, the conglomerate spanning tobacco to hotels, as investors assess the impact of inflation and regulatory challenges on its consumer staples and hospitality segments. NTPC, the nation's power behemoth, will be closely monitored for insights into its perspectives on fuel costs and electricity demand against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis.

January 30 L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Total Gas, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SRF, Astral, PB Fintech, KPIT Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Coromandel International, Voltas, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Cochin Shipyard, Apar Industries, JBM Auto, Gillette India, Blue Star, Piramal Pharma, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, Arvind, VIP Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Symphony, Strides Pharma Science, Jaiprakash Associates, TeamLease Services, J Kumar Infraprojects, New Delhi Television.

January 31 Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Siemens, Godrej Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cements, Dabur India, Mankind Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, Max Healthcare Institute, Suzlon Energy, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Adani Wilmar, Kalyan Jewellers India, Dixon Technologies, Jubilant FoodWorks, Punjab & Sind Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Carborundum Universal, Kajaria Ceramics, Relaxo Footwears, Jyothy Labs, IDFC, Swan Energy, DCM Shriram, Great Eastern Shipping Company, PVR INOX, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Poly Medicure, Welspun Living, Westlife Foodworld, D B Realty, Data Patterns, Fino Payments Bank, Atul Auto, Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 1 Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tube Investments of India, Indian Hotels Company, Abbott India, Mphasis, Aditya Birla Capital, Sonata Software, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Sumitomo Chemical India, Bata India, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Castrol India, Rites, Jupiter Wagons, HFCL, Aavas Financiers, Raymond, Aether Industries, City Union Bank, Godrej Agrovet, Minda Corporation, Praj Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, India Cements, GMM Pfaudler, Welspun Enterprises.

February 2 Tata Motors, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bank of India, JSW Infrastructure, UPL, LIC Housing Finance, Delhivery, Sundram Fasteners, Devyani International, Century Plyboards, Bikaji Foods International, Jubilant Pharmova, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Ujjivan Financial Services, HG Infra Engineering, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Goodyear India.

February 3 SBI, Grindwell Norton, Central Depository Services (India), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Archean Chemical Industries, D-Link (India), Mirza International.

