January 21

Brightcom Group Ltd

January 22

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Amerise Biosciences Ltd, AMRAWORLD AGRICO LTD., Ashnisha Industries Ltd, Atishay Ltd, Balgopal Commercial Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., CLIO Infotech Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd, Continental Chemicals Ltd, Control Print Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, INDBANK Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Indian Infotech & Software Ltd, Johnson Pharmacare Ltd, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., N.R. Agarwal Industries Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd, S V Global Mill Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd., VST Industries Ltd, Wagend Infra Venture Limited, Zensar Technologies Ltd.

January 23

Alchemist Corporation Ltd., APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD., Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd, Bigbloc Construction Ltd, BLISS GVS PHARMA LTD., Century Enka Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, CUPID LTD., Cyient DLM Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd-$, EKI Energy Services Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd,Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Havells India Ltd, ICRA LTD, IIRM Holdings India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Jindal Capital Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, KJMC Financial Services Ltd, Krishna Ventures Limited, Karnataka Bank Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd, Machhar Industries Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, MPS LTD, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, NACL Industries Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd, Neil Industries Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, N.K. Industries Ltd, Orient Bell Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Purshottam Investofin Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, REC Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, RattanIndia Power Limited, SAR Auto Products Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Simplex Mills Company Ltd, Simplex Papers Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd, Tanfac Industries Ltd-$, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, Tivoli Construction Ltd, Ugro Capital Ltd, United Spirits Ltd and Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

January 24

Aarti Drugs Ltd, ACI Infocom Ltd, Andhra Cements Ltd, Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Canara Bank, CARE Ratings Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Cybertech Systems and Software Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, DCB Bank Limited, DLF Ltd, Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd, Heubach Colorants India Ltd, Indian Bank, Indosolar Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Infobeans Technologies Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, ISMT Ltd, JSW Holdings Limited, Jupiter Infomedia Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co.Ltd, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Perfectpac Ltd, PNB GILTS LTD, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Music Broadcast Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd, Ramgopal Polytex Ltd, Redtape Ltd, Macfos Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, SBC Exports Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd, Shradha AI Technologies Ltd, Sharda Ispat Ltd, Simplex Realty Ltd, SPS International Ltd, Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co.Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, TCI Industries Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, T T Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, UCO Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, UTL Industries Limited, Virinchi Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Wanbury Ltd, WSFx Global Pay Ltd, Arco Leasing Ltd.

January 25

20 Microns Ltd, ACC Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adline Chem Lab Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Limited, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bobshell Electrodes Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Continental Controls Ltd, Cyient Limited, D B Corp Ltd, Elecon Engineering Co.Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Eyantra Ventures Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd, Garnet International Ltd, Gautam Gems Ltd, G.K.Consultants Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, International Combustion (India) Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Lucent Industries Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd, Mehta Securities Ltd, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Omkar Overseas Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Prime Industries Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Regis Industries Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R.S.Software India Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, SBFC Finance Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Stanpacks (India) Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Surana Telecom And Power Limited, Swaraj Engines Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Transchem Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Univa Foods Ltd, Vedanta Limited, Velox Industries Ltd, Vivanta Industries Ltd, VSF Projects Ltd, and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.

January 27

Abhishek Finlease Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Asian Tea & Exports Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Cella Space Ltd, Capri Global Capital Limited, CIL Securities Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Glance Finance Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd, HRB Floriculture Ltd, Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, NB Footwear Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sacheta Metals Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Sky Gold Ltd, SRU Steels Ltd, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd, Yaan Enterprises Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd.

