Q3 results this week: The usual trading session for the domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, will resume on January 23, as the markets are closed on Monday, January 22. Investors will be watching a slew of banks' Q3 earnings throughout today's session, as well as the stock reactions of firms like KFin Technologies Ltd, L&T Finance, Pidilite Ind, REC Ltd, IIFL Securities, Zensar Technologies, Axis Bank, JSW Steel Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Yes Bank and more. Here's a list.