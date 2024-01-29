Q3 results today: Over 900 companies, including industry leaders such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Bajaj Finance Limited, Bharat Electronics Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, ITC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Marico Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, SRF Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, UPL Limited, and Whirlpool of India Ltd, are slated to unveil their financial results for the third quarter on January 29.

In the last trading session on January 25, the BSE Sensex dropped 360 points, reaching 70,701, and the Nifty 50 witnessed a decline of 101 points, closing at 21,353. Over the course of the week, there was an overall decline of 1 percent.

January 29 will keep investors and industry enthusiasts on the edge as a multitude of leading companies across diverse sectors are set to unveil their Quarter 3 results. The anticipation is palpable as giants in sectors such as Financial Services, Energy and Power, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Telecommunications, Infrastructure and Construction, Automobiles and Auto Components, and Chemicals and Petrochemicals are among the list of entities stepping into the spotlight.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, Aerospace Industries Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Arihant's Securities Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, B2B Software Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Finance Limited, Banswara Syntex Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd, BITS Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Gangotri Textiles Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gujarat Natural Resources Limited, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Heritage Foods Limited, High Street Filatex Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Indo Cotspin Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, ITC Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, JK Agri Genetics Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, Kamdhenu Ltd, Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros.Ltd, Madhav Infra Projects Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Marico Ltd, Maruti Securities Ltd, and Midwest Gold Ltd.

