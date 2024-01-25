Q3 results today: Adani Power, Tata Tech, Vedanta to PNB — 82 firms to declare Q3 results 2024 on Thursday
Q3 results today: A total of 82 listed companies including Tata Technologies, Vedanta, Adani Power, SBI Life Insurance, and Punjab National Bank, are set to unveil their Q3FY24 results on January 25
Q3 results 2023: Investors are ready for an earnings bonanza on January 25 as a slew of major Indian companies, including Tata Technologies, Vedanta Limited, TVS Holdings Ltd, and Punjab National Bank, are set to unveil their financial performance for the Q3FY24 results. The market eagerly awaits these results, seeking insights into the economic recovery and sectoral trends amidst global uncertainties.