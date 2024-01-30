Q3 Results Today: The Indian stock market is set for a flurry of activity on January 30, as several top companies including Adani Total Gas Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Symphony Limited, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, SRF Ltd, and Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd and Cochin Shipyard will release their third-quarter earnings results. Keeping the Investors glued to screens, watching for key insights into corporate performance and the health of the broader economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Broking community divided on extending hours for equity derivatives trading

The market started robustly on January 29, with the Nifty50 surging by 385 points, equivalent to 1.8 per cent, reaching 21,738. The BSE Sensex climbed 1.8 per cent or 1,241 points to 71,942. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Firm global cues lifted the domestic market sentiment, as the broad-based rally pushed benchmark Sensex above the psychological 72000-mark towards the closing stages. After last week's major sell-off triggered by FII selling, further short covering coupled with recovery in global indices aided renewed optimism in the markets on January 29. While markets could be choppy ahead of the interim budget later this week and credit policy announcement thereafter, any flare up in the conflict in the Red Sea and simmering tensions in West Asia can fuel volatility," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Over 90 companies to release their Q3 quarter results today - January 30 Among those 90 companies expected to post their quarter 3 2024 results today are Adani Total Gas Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Astral Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Bharat Gears Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Comp com Software Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, National Plastic Technologies Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, SRF Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Subros Ltd, Symphony Limited, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, Urja Global Ltd, Veritas (India) Ltd, VIP Industries Ltd, Voltas Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, and Astral Ltd. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!