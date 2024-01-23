Q3 results today: Axis Bank, Indus Towers, Havells India, others to announce Q3 earnings
Q3 results today: Investors will focus on the Q3 earnings of prominent players such as Axis Bank, Indus Towers, Havells India, Karnataka Bank, and more.
Q3 results today: Several companies will continue to report their Q3 results this week as the earnings season heats up. Notable stocks including ICICI Bank, IDFC First, Colgate, CoForge, and many more will be the focus today following their Q3 scorecards.
