Q3 results today: Several companies will continue to report their Q3 results this week as the earnings season heats up. Notable stocks including ICICI Bank, IDFC First, Colgate, CoForge, and many more will be the focus today following their Q3 scorecards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, investors will focus on some on the prominent players Q3 earnings such as Axis Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Rec Ltd, Rattanindia Power Limited, JSW Energy Ltd, and Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

Approximately 70 companies will release their December quarter results today - Alchemist Corporation Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Bhakti Gems And Jewellery Ltd, Bigbloc Construction Ltd, Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd, Cupid Ltd, Cyient Dlm Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Eki Energy Services Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Havells India Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Iirm Holdings India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Jindal Capital Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Kei Industries Ltd, Kjmc Financial Services Ltd, Krishna Ventures Limited, Karnataka Bank Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd, Machhar Industries Ltd, Man Industries (India) Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Mps Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Nacl Industries Ltd, Navkar Corporation Ltd, Neil Industries Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, N.K.Industries Ltd, Orient Bell Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Purshottam Investofin Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Rec Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Rattanindia Power Limited, Sar Auto Products Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Simplex Mills Company Ltd, Simplex Papers Ltd, Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd, Tanfac Industries Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, Tivoli Construction Ltd, Ugro Capital Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, and Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

Axis Bank Analysts are anticipating its net interest to decelerate, projected to hover around 10 percent, propelled by robust credit demand. Analysts further predict that a narrowing of margins could constrain net profit growth to the mid-single digits.

According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities, Axis Bank is likely to announce a Net Interest Income (NII) of ₹12,555 crore for the October-December period, reflecting a 8.6 percent increase compared to the previous year. The net profit for Q3FY24 is projected to stand at ₹62,120 crore, marking a 6 percent year-on-year growth.

