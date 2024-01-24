Q3 results today: Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, others to announce Q3 earnings
Q3 results today: Investors will focus on the Q3 earnings of prominent players such as Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India, TVS Motor Company, and more.
Q3 results today: Investors would be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings and the primary market humming with the of two mainboard IPOs and a few SME IPOs. A slew of companies, including Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India, and TVS Motor Company, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.