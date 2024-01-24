Q3 results today: Investors would be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings and the primary market humming with the of two mainboard IPOs and a few SME IPOs. A slew of companies, including Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India, and TVS Motor Company, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex and Nifty 50, the benchmark equity indices, saw a sharp downturn on Tuesday's trading session after initially opening higher. This was mostly because heavyweight sectors, especially banking, witnessing significant selling. The drop in mid and small caps was greater than that of the main indices.

Nifty 50 ended with a deep cut of 333 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 21,238.80, and Sensex closed 1,053 points, or 1.47 per cent, down at 70,370.55.

Analysts predict that coming ahead, during the present earnings season, markets will likely see stock-specific moves.

Bajaj Auto The two and three-wheeler major is expected to report robust growth in net profit and revenue driven by volume growth, price hikes, and a better product mix in favour of premium vehicles, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.

The net profit of the auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is expected to rise 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,987 crore and revenue may rise 31 per cent to ₹12,258 crore.

The surge is likely driven by a 22 per cent YoY growth in volumes and rise in average selling price (ASP) on rich product mix.

Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra numbers are expected to be weak due to seasonality as well as the continued weakness in its communications vertical and weak discretionary spending in key markets.

Brokerage firms underscore that apart from the numbers, the outlook on margin and growth in the CME (communications, media and entertainment) vertical will be the key monitorable in Tech Mahindra's Q3FY24 scorecard.

Motilal Oswal said Tech Mahindra's revenue might decline 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the Indian rupee terms, following the dip in Q2 as CME and enterprise remain under pressure due to seasonality. The brokerage firm expects a 1.1 per cent QoQ decline in constant currency (CC) revenue for Q3FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

