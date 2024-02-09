Q3 Results Today: Bajaj Healthcare, Pfizer, Tata Power, Hero Motor, among 351 companies to post earnings on February 9
Q3 Earnings today: Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Caplin Point Laboratories, Emami, Inox Wind, Pfizer, PI Industries Ltd, Saregama India, Shalimar Paints, TV Today Network, United Drilling Tools, Tata Power, Vindhya Telelinks, WABAG, Zydus Lifesciences and several major Indian companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, presenting a mixed picture of the country's economic landscape.