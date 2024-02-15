Q3 Results Today: Ballarpur Industries Ltd, EPACK Durable Ltd, Hardwyn India Ltd, R Systems International Limited, and Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd are Companies scheduled to post their earnings on February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the earnings season is nearing its end some leftover companies will keep announcing their results. Over 620 companies announced their December quarter earnings on February 14.

The Indian stock market staged a comeback on February 14, recovering from an early low. The BSE Sensex closed 268 points higher at 71,823, while the Nifty 50 gained 97 points to end at 21,840.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, positive European market cues and short-covering towards the fag-end buoyed the sentiment, as key benchmark indices overcame massive sell-off in early trades following overnight slump in US markets amid higher-than-expected inflation data. There could be more bouts of intra-day volatility in the near term, as investors are getting restless in the wake of delay in rate cuts by the US Fed. There are fears that rate cuts may not happen in the near term due to higher inflation worries, and hence markets may continue to witness choppy trends going ahead. Technically, Nifty’s aggressive upside targets are still seen at 22127 mark, while the make-or-break support is at 21517 mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M&M Q3 Results: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) showcased impressive growth in its December quarter profits, but couldn't quite meet the high expectations set by analysts. The leading automaker reported a whopping 61% increase in its standalone net profit to ₹2,454 crore compared to the previous year's ₹1,528 crore.

