Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland among 122 companies to announce their December quarter earnings today
Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, eMudhra, Fusion Micro Finance, Ideaforge Technology, Insecticides (India), Linde India, Unichem Laboratories, Varun Beverages, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among others will also declare Q3 results today.
Q3 results today on February 5: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, and many other stocks will be in focus today as they will declare their Q3 results.
