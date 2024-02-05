 Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland among 122 companies to announce their December quarter earnings today | Mint
Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland among 122 companies to announce their December quarter earnings today

 Livemint

Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, eMudhra, Fusion Micro Finance, Ideaforge Technology, Insecticides (India), Linde India, Unichem Laboratories, Varun Beverages, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among others will also declare Q3 results today.

A total of 122 companies will announce their Q3 results on Monday, February 5.
A total of 122 companies will announce their Q3 results on Monday, February 5.

Q3 results today on February 5: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, and many other stocks will be in focus today as they will declare their Q3 results.

A total of 122 companies will announce their October-December 2023 quarter earnings on Monday, February 5.

These include Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, eMudhra, Fusion Micro Finance, Ideaforge Technology, Insecticides (India), Linde India, Unichem Laboratories, Varun Beverages, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among others.

Moreover, ASK Automotive, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Electricals, Insecticides (India), Triveni Turbine, GE T&D India, K.P.R. Mill and several others will also release their Q3FY24 results today.

Meawnhile, the Indian stock market traded higher after opening flat on Monday amid mixed global cues. Investors will now focus on several stock market triggers including the ongoing Q3 results, the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign capital inflow, along with other domestic and global market cues.

Here’s a look at how Bharti Airtel is expected to perform in Q3:

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel is anticipated to report a decent growth in its consolidated net profit fueled by strong growth in subscriber numbers and an increased average revenue per user (ARPU) driven by premiumization efforts.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expect Bharti Airtel to report 7% YoY revenue growth at 38,442 crore, while its net profit to rise 14% YoY to 3,918 crore.

“We build 2.9% QoQ growth in revenue with 2.8% QoQ growth for the India business and 4.3% QoQ increase (in INR terms) for the Africa business. India mobile services business to grow by 2.6% QoQ led by 1.5% ARPU growth and 3.5 million subscriber addition. Consol EBITDA margin to remain flattish QoQ," said the brokerage firm.

Key monitorables will be progress on 5G adoption, pre-paid to post-paid converison trends, any impact on 2G user base, traction in home broadband and other new initiatives.

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST
