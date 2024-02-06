 Q3 results today: Godrej Properties, Britannia Ind, Reliance Capital, Tata Teleservices, and 158 more to post earnings | Mint
Q3 results today: Godrej Properties, Britannia Ind, Reliance Capital, Tata Teleservices, and 158 more to post earnings

 Shivangini

Q3 results today: Godrej Properties Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Redington Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, and many other stocks will be in focus today as they will declare their Q3 results

Q3 results today on February 5: Godrej Properties Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Redington Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, and many other stocks will be in focus today as they will declare their Q3 results.

During the trading session on February 5, the benchmark indices initially showed positive momentum from the opening. However, bears became active in the final hour of trade, leading to a downturn in the market. The BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 354 points, closing at 71,731, while the Nifty 50 also experienced a decrease of 82 points, settling at 21,772.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “Sluggish mood in global markets contributed to the overall weakness in local shares, as investors booked profit in select stocks amid dimming hopes of a rate cut in the near term. With the US Fed indicating that a rate cut may not happen immediately, RBI is also expected to follow suit and maintain the status quo. Besides, a rise in the US bond yields, persistent geopolitical tensions, and China's economic woes added to existing woes. Technically, Nifty’s biggest support is placed at the 21407 mark, and the landscape will be positive as long as Nifty trades above the 21137 mark with aggressive targets at the 22127 mark."

Around 160 Companies to post their Q3 results 2024 today

Britannia Industries Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Redington Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Trident Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Limited, Aptech Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Continental Securities Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Fiem Industries Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corp. Ltd, J.K. Tyre & Industries Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, S Chand and Company Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Timken India Ltd, and more companies to post their earnings today.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 07:28 AM IST
