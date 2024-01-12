Q3 results today: HCL Tech, Wipro, 10 other companies to declare Q3 results 2024 on Friday
Q3 results 2024: Wipro and HCL Technologies to declare Q3 results today along with 10 other companies. Expectations for Wipro's and HCL Tech's Q3 results discussed by market experts.
Q3 results today: Despite speculations about a global slowdown, Indian companies reported strong quarterly results in the April to June 2023 quarter. The performance improved further in the July to September 2023 quarter after a better-than-expected recovery in the Indian economy.