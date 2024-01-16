Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, L&T Technology among 31 companies to announce Q3FY24 earnings today
Q3 results today: Indian markets are primed for a day of high anticipation as a slew of major companies will release earnings for the third quarter of FY24 on January 16, including heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, and several others. These results will provide crucial insights into the performance of various sectors and offer clues about the broader economic recovery.