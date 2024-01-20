Q3 Results today: ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IREDA, others to announce Q3 earnings
Q3 Results today: Major banks like ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank of India will release their Q3 results, among 40 companies.
Q3 results today: The usual trading session for the domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, will continue today, with the markets being closed on Monday, January 22. Investors will be watching a slew of banks' Q3 earnings throughout today's session, as well as the stock reactions of firms like Reliance Industries Ltd. and Paytm, among many others, who released their Q3 results after market hours on Friday, January 19.