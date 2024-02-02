Q3 Results today: Indigo, Tata Motors, Bank of India, Delhivery, Andhra Papers and more to post earnings on February 2
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earning season for the quarter ending December 2023 is continued this week with Indigo, Tata Motors, Bank of India, Delhivery, Andhra Papers, UPL Limited, Whirlpool India and 134 other companies scheduled to post their earnings on February 2, a day after interim budget.