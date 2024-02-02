Q3 Results FY 2024: The earning season for the quarter ending December 2023 is continued this week with Indigo, Tata Motors , Bank of India, Delhivery, Andhra Papers, UPL Limited, Whirlpool India and 134 other companies scheduled to post their earnings on February 2, a day after interim budget.

February 1 saw the market experiencing a lack of significant impact from both the Interim Budget and the FOMC meeting outcomes. Amidst thevolatility, the benchmark indices concluded the day with moderate declines. The BSE Sensex recorded a 107-point decrease, settling at 71,645. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 declined by 28 points to reach 21,697.

“Nobody was expecting any major announcement in this Budget and hence we saw a range-bound trend with a negative bias. Global markets too were subdued and hence select profit-taking was seen in telecom and realty stocks," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Over 130 Companies to post their Q3 results 2024 today

Bank of India, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited, Energy Development Company Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, HIL Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Kesar Enterprises Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, UPL Limited, and Whirlpool of India Ltd, are among the 134 companies expected to post their quarter 3 2024 earnings today.

Additionally, Tata Motors' stock on February 1 opened at ₹866.65 and closed at around ₹878.35. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹338,767.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹886.3 and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,451,000 shares.

