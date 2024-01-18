Q3 results today: Amid high volatility on Dalal Street, bulls are expecting Q3 results 2024 to provide some support to the buyers as most of the analysts are recommending stock specific approach in the current market scenario. For such investors who believe in stock stock-specific approach, a total of 22 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q3 results today. Those 22 listed companies include IndusInd Bank, Polycab India , Tata Communications , Poonawalla Fincorp , Metro Brands, Finolex Industries, Mastek, South Indian Bank , etc.

Here we list out the Q2 results of some of those 22 companies that are going to declare their third quarter results for the current fiscal.

IndusInd Bank Q2 results 2023

The private lender reported a 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its September quarter standalone net profit to ₹2,181.5 crore on the back of higher income and lower provisions. The bank's total provisions stood at ₹974 crore in the three months through September, down 15% from the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned and expended – of ₹5,077 crore in Q2 FY24 climbed 18% y-o-y. Its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 4.29%.

Polycab India Q2 results 2023

The top line of the company increased by 26.57% & the profit increased by 58.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit increased by 6.59%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 21.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 11.64% q-o-q & increased by 46.1% Y-o-Y.

Amid high selling pressure at Indian stock market, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp, Polycab India, IndusInd Bank are trading lower against its close price on Wednesday. However, Tata Communications share price is trading green ahead of its Q3 results today.

