Q3 Results Today: Mahindra & Mahindra, NMDC, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Shriram Properties are among the top companies scheduled to post their earnings on bourses on February 14.

On February 13, the benchmark indices recovered, with the BSE Sensex jumping 483 points to 71,555, while the Nifty 50 increased by 127 points to 21,743.

The benchmark index started the day positively, ticking around 50 points at the opening. However, the rub-off effect of the previous session quickly reversed those gains, pushing prices down within minutes. Subsequently, the Nifty index dropped below the February 13 low, hitting an intraday low of 21543. Despite this downturn, the market staged a strong rebound, surpassing morning highs and maintaining a positive tone for the rest of the day, eventually closing with a gain of 0.59%, just below 21750.

Market uncertainty persists as there's a lack of follow-through movement from the previous day's action. Nifty has managed to hold onto the key support level of 21500, which represents a 61.8% retracement of the recent rally seen from the levels of 21137 to 22126. This retracement holds significant technical importance, and further selling pressure would likely only emerge if this level is breached. In such a scenario, a decline towards 21350 - 21200 levels could be expected. On the other hand, while there's no significant change in the higher time frame charts, close attention should be paid to the 21850 level. A move beyond this level on intraday charts could signal a positive development, potentially pushing prices back towards 22000 - 22100. Overall, the index remains range-bound between 21500 and 22100, and a trending move is likely only upon breaking beyond this range. Until then, traders are advised to focus on the mentioned levels and trade according to the intraday trend, according to Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One.

Although markets ended in positive territory, it was mainly due to recovery in banking stocks which were hammered in recent sessions due to mixed earnings in financial space and central banks delaying rate cuts. Volatility is likely to persist as most of the hurdles such as geo-political worries coupled with stretched valuations of local stocks and FII selling will continue to keep investors at bay, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, opined.

Over 30 major Companies to post earnings on February 14

Mahindra & Mahindra, NMDC, Muthoot Finance, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Gland Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sun TV Network, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat State Petronet, NMDC Steel, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Natco Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Rajesh Exports, Eureka Forbes, KPI Green Energy, Kirloskar Brothers, PTC India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Orient Green Power Company, Yatra Online, PC Jeweller, Shriram Properties, Credo Brands Marketing, Suprajit Engineering, National Fertilizers, Orient Green Power Company, Jindal Poly Films, Steel Exchange India and Tourism Finance Corporation of India.Over

