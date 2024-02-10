Q3 results today on February 10: Investors will be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies, including ONGC, Divis Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Friday's session led by buying in financial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharma stocks.

Nonetheless, investors were still processing the fact that there was less chance of early rate cuts in the US and India. Further, a recent surge in oil and gas stocks has resulted in a selloff, and metal stocks too have witnessed selling.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 167.06 points or 0.23% at 71,595.49 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,782.50 level, up 64.55 points or 0.3%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.89% lower today, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.40% lower.

Approximately 26 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today — February 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Amber Enterprises India Limited, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Flair Writing Industries, Uflex, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Maithan Alloys, MM Forgings, Jagran Prakashan, Themis Medicare, Satia Industries, Global Surfaces, Nahar Spinning Mills, V2 Retail, Sandesh, Jayant Agro-Organics, TVS Electronics, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Nahar Poly Films, Nahar Capital and Financial Services, Autoline Industries, Sahyadri Industries, Mawana Sugars and others.

