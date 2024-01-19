Q3 Results today: Reliance, HUL, Hindustan Zinc, Paytm, others to announce Q3 earnings
Investors eagerly await Reliance Q3 earnings today, following positive Q3 results from IT heavyweights Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech. Apart from Reliance Industries, several companies will be releasing their Q3 results today, including Hindustan Unilever, RBL Bank, and Ultratech Cement.
Q3 results today: Since the start of the Q3 results season last week with the announcement of the Q3 scorescards by four IT heavyweights, investors have been eagerly looking forward to Reliance Industries' (RIL) Q3 earnings today.
