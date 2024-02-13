Q3 Results Today: Siemens, Eicher Motors, BHEL, IRCTC, Hindustan Copper and more post earnings on February 13
Q3 Results Today: Several major companies across various sectors, including Siemens, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, BHEL, IRCTC, Bosch, Info Edge (India), Oil India, Prestige Estates Projects, Gujarat Gas, ITI, Deepak Nitrite, National Aluminium Company, NBCC, Hindustan Copper, KIOCL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, are set to report their earnings today, February 13, 2024.