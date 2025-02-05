Over a hundred companies are set to announce their Q3FY25 earnings on Wednesday including Swiggy, Reliance Power, Abbot India, Info Edge India Ltd (Naukri), Sula Vineyards Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, etc.

The Indian stock market surged to a one-month high mark on Tuesday, with benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 23,700 level. Whereas Sensex closed 1.81% higher at 78,583.81. Quarterly earnings of Reliance power, Swiggy, Zydus, Welspun Corp, Redington, and more than 120 companies will be keenly observed by stock market investors today.

Q3 results today on Wednesday February 5 Eveready Industries India Ltd, Info Edge India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, GE Vernova, Gujarat Gas, Inventurus Knowledge, Sagility India, Timken India, Kansai Nerolac, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Solar Industries, Cummins India, Abbott India, Page Industries, etc will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Apart from these companies Data Patterns, Tega Industries, Mr Bectors Food, Symphony and others will report quarterly results on Wednesday.

Swiggy Q3 results today Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹625.5 crore crore in July-September quarter for financial year 2024-25. Swiggy's quarterly loss narrowed by five per cent in the September quarter. Its losses from quick commerce negated its profits from food delivery. The improvement in business was driven by robust order growth in both its food delivery and quick commerce segments.