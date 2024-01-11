Q3 Results today: TCS, Infosys, HDFC AMC, others to announce Q3 earnings
Q3 results today: Approximately 11 companies will release their December quarter results today. TCS Ltd, Infosys Ltd, 5paisa Capital Ltd, Agi Infra Ltd, Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Kenvi Jewels Ltd, are among the list.
Q3 results today: The Q3 earnings season officially began today (Thursday, January 11) with the release of Q3FY24 financial results from two major information technology (IT) companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd. Analysts predict that the commentary by IT management will be more significant than the tepid results.