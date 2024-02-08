Q3 Results Today: Zomato, Apollo, Biocon, Torrent Power, Honeywell among 272 others to post earnings on February 8
Q3 Results 2024: Nearly 272 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly financial announcements on February 8, including Zomato Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, and more.
Q3 Results 2024: As we pass the halfway point of the earnings season, anticipation builds for the quarterly financial announcements of nearly 272 companies scheduled for Thursday, February 8. Among the highly anticipated reports, Dalal Street is particularly focused on the performance of key players including Zomato Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd 3M India Ltd, and more.