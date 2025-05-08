Q4 earnings watch: Demand slowdown puts FMCG’s ‘fast-moving’ promise to test
SummaryIn the latest edition of Mint's Q4FY25 earnings coverage, we analyse sectoral performances. We begin with the FMCG sector, which continues to navigate the challenges of a persistent consumption slowdown but holds an unexpected card.
Tepid consumer demand continued to weigh on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies’ revenue growth in the March quarter, extending a streak of sluggish topline expansion. Yet, behind this lacklustre revenue performance, cost control measures emerged as a crucial buffer, stabilizing profits and preventing deeper erosion.