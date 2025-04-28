Q4 earnings watch: An unwelcome trend of profit reversals for India Inc
SummaryIn the second part of our series on earnings data, we look at the alarming surge in companies plunging into losses in Q4 while fewer companies manage to achieve a positive turnaround in profit
Trump’s rhetoric on tariffs may have sent ripples across global markets amid geopolitical uncertainties, but the Q4 earnings season for India Inc. managed to generate its usual dose of surprises. The recurring narratives of business turnarounds–a delicate balance between “happy landings" and “unhappy landings"–took an ugly turn this time.