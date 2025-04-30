Q4 earnings live tracker, 30 April: The latest on how India Inc’s biggest companies fared
SummaryWatch this page as we bring to you the latest from the ongoing Q4 earnings season, with numbers, charts, and management commentary from India’s biggest listed companies. Central Bajaj Finance, CEAT, and BPCL are among the names that have released their earnings lately.
As India Inc. kicks off the fourth-quarter earnings season for 2024–25, the gap between outperformers and laggards is set to widen. In one of the most uncertain global economic backdrops in recent memory—marked by the fallout of the US tariff war—corporate earnings will offer a crucial test of resilience.