Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter at ₹3,911 crore, compared to ₹3,952 crore in the same period last year, while also recommending a dividend of ₹135 per share. Total consolidated revenue rose 6.6% year-on-year to ₹40,920.1 crore, supported by a 3.5% growth in sales volume to 604,635 units. At the standalone level, net sales increased 5.9% to ₹38,848.8 crore, while net profit declined 4.3% to ₹3,711.1 crore from ₹3,877.8 crore a year ago. Read the full report by Ujjval Jauhari.