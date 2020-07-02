Q4 earnings prove India Inc revival will take longer

“Top-line growth for our coverage universe contracted by 5% y-o-y, with almost 60% of companies posting a top-line contraction. While the two-week lockdown did exaggerate the weakness, one should keep in mind that growth was weak even pre-covid. Even in last quarter we had one of the broadest top-line contractions," said Shiv Sehgal, president and co-head, institutional clients group, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.