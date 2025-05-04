Q4 earnings watch: When rising input costs came to bite again
SummaryThe latest edition of Mint's Q4FY25 earnings series shows how raw material costs have re-emerged as a pain point. However, commodity headwinds varied across sectors, with some industries breathing a sigh of relief.
Several Indian companies have been raising concerns about escalating input costs, the result of a volatility in global commodity prices triggered by intensifying geopolitical tensions and other uncertainties. Quarterly results for the January-March period show input cost pressures re-emerged as a pain point for India Inc. at the fiscal year’s close.