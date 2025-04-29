Q4 earnings watch: Bright outpaces bleak for India Inc
SummaryIn the third part of our series on earnings data, we dissect performance, categorizing companies into specific growth ranges
As stock market volatility and geopolitical tensions keep investors on edge, India Inc.’s March-quarter (Q4FY25) earnings are emerging as a relative bright spot. But while analysts say results have largely met expectations, sentiment remains cautious—partly because expectations were already low after two consecutive underwhelming quarters.