Q4 earnings watch: India’s profit-hungry companies go lean on employee costs
SummaryMint's latest earnings analysis points to a slight increase in the share of companies that reported sharper profit growth than employee compensation. But it also shows that a few companies managed to prioritise employee benefits over profits.
Amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility, Indian companies managed to keep their profits afloat in the March quarter (Q4FY25). However, a detailed analysis of the profitable companies shows that much of the profitability involved a reduced wage bill as companies aggressively protected their bottom lines.