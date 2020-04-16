MUMBAI : Software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) reported net profit ₹8093 crore in the fourth quarter ending in March down from ₹8118 crore in Q3 missing analyst estimates.

Revenue missed analyst estimates at ₹39,946 crore up 5.1% YoY. For the the year ended March 2020 the company reported annual revenue of ₹156,949 crore up 7.2% YoY and 7.1% in constant currency. Net margin was reported at 20.2%.

As per analyst estimates TCS was expected to report revenue of ₹40317.3 crore and net profit of ₹8159 crore factoring in weakness from March operations globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said, “The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter. On the positive side, we had very strong deal closures during the quarter. fn fact, our order book this quarter is the largest ever, from the time we started reporting the metric. Organizations across the world are realizing the need for operational and systems resilience.."

In Q4. revenue growth was led by life Sciences & Healthcare (+16.2%), Communications & Media (+9.3%) and Manufacturing (+7%). Retail & CPG grew +4.2% and Technology & Services grew +3.5%. BFSJ revenue declined 1.3%.

As guided by global rival Accenture last month, analysts had factored in some slowdown in Indian IT companies especially with TCS which has almost 50% revenue share from US and large banking clients across US, UK and Europe which are reeling under the Covid-19 impact. TCS had indicated softer demand due to structural concerns at store retailers and weaker spending at large banks in Q3. Last month, the company had also informed that Asia pacific business has been worst hit by the pandemic. As per previous subsidiary financial reports, up to 5.3% of the company’s revenue came from regions across China, Singapore and Japan.

V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer, said, "The speed with which we were able ta switch from a highly centralized delivery to a fully distributed model is also on account of the investments we hove been making over the years in building on agile and resilient core."

In Q3, TCS discontinued releasing digital revenue share numbers as the projects are increasingly integrated into traditional service areas. Growth was led by Europe (+11.9%) and UK {+5.4), Latin America grew +3.9%, Asia Pacific grew +3.5% and MEA grew+ 1.3%. North America grew +0.2% while India declined 1.9%.

Ahead of its earnings announcement, TCS shares were down 1.09% to close at ₹1715.60 on the BSE.