Q4 results 2024: After ushering in the new financial year 2024-25, stock market investors are vigilant about the company results for Q4FY24. As per the rules, a listed company has to declare its Q4 results 2024 by 15th May 2024. A total of 188 listed companies have already declared their Q4FY24 results and thirteen more listed companies are going to declare their Q4 results today. Those 13 listed companies include ICICI Bank, Yes Bank , IDFC First Bank , RBL Bank , L&T Finance, Jaiprakash Power Ventures , etc.

As most of the banks are challenged by falling NIM (Net Interest Margin), market experts are expecting weak numbers from most of the banks and hence we need to analyze the Q4 results 2024 of ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, etc keeping this challenge in mind.

Yes Bank Q4 results 2024 preview

Speaking on the expected Yes Bank Q4 results today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Yes Bank is expected to deliver better Q4FY24 numbers on YoY but the numbers may not beat its performance on a sequential basis. The major reason for this is the falling net interest margins of all Indian banks including Yes Bank. However, the market is experiencing a rise in the deposits due to the rise in clientele of the private lender." Gorakshkar maintained that Yes Bank's net profit may rise YoY but business guidance will be crucial.

ICICI Bank Q4 results preview

Speaking on the expected ICICI Bank Q4 results, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, "ICICI Bank will be able to register growth in net profit YoY, but the market is not expecting big YoY rise in net profit of the private lender."

BNP Paribas believes that ICICI Bank's Q4 net profit may rise 4.7 percent YoY, however, the brokerage says that the QoQ net profit of ICICI Bank may decline by 7 percent to ₹9,551.6 crore.

"Key things to look for will be comments on trends in housing loan business as well as Capex cycle, expected growth, and trends in retail non-performing assets (NPAs)," says Equirus Securities report.

"Key concern would be the progress of NIM as the cost of funds is yet to peak, especially with slower CASA growth. Deposit mobilization is likely to be another key area of discussion," Kotak Securities said.

IDFC First Bank Q4FY24 results 2024 preview

"The private lender is expected to declare a mixed set of numbers in its Q4 results today. The private lender's NII is expected to jump while the private lender is expected to see challenges on the profitability front. The market is expecting private lender's net profit to go down in the recently ended March 2024 quarter," said Avinash Gorakshkar.

According to a Morgan Stanley report, IDFC First Bank's net interest margin (NIM) may witness a positive uptick, potentially improving by 41 basis points. However, this optimism is tempered by expectations of a 17 basis points increase in credit costs compared to Q4FY23.

