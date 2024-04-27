Q4 results 2024: Yes Bank, ICICI Bank to IDFC First Bank: 13 companies to declare Q4 results today
Q4 results 2024: After ushering in the new financial year 2024-25, stock market investors are vigilant about the company results for Q4FY24. As per the rules, a listed company has to declare its Q4 results 2024 by 15th May 2024. A total of 188 listed companies have already declared their Q4FY24 results and thirteen more listed companies are going to declare their Q4 results today. Those 13 listed companies include ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, L&T Finance, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, etc.