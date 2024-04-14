Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q4 Results: From Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Wipro to HDFC Bank — A look at the earnings schedule this week
Q4 Results: From Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Wipro to HDFC Bank — A look at the earnings schedule this week

Jocelyn Fernandes

Q4 results this week: We take a look at the Q4 results expected from April 15-21. So far, FIIs have exercised caution due to subdued expectations for Q4 results and the high valuations of mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Q4 results this week: Investors can expect a bustling third week of April, with the stock market poised for action. Key events include the release of January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), 2024 general elections, escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, economic data both at home and abroad, and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Despite reaching new record highs, domestic stock indices remained steady last week. But rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns about oil supply pushed crude oil prices upwards, affecting overall market sentiment.

Also Read | Market valuation of top firms surges 59,404 crore during holiday-shortened week; Airtel and ICICI Bank gain big

The uncertainty caused by geopolitical issues drove up gold prices, as central banks increased their purchases and investors sought safe-haven assets. Consequently, emerging markets saw a slowdown towards the end of last week.

In the domestic market, foreign investors are cautious due to subdued expectations for Q4 results and the high valuations of mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The IT sector continues to see consolidation, with weak Q4 earnings reflecting slowdowns in spending and uncertainties surrounding US interest rates.

Also Read | Bitcoin tumbles nearly 8%, settling at $63,000 from March-April highs amid the Israel-Iran crisis

Q4 Results Expected This Week — April 15 - April 21 

April 15: GTPL Hathway, Atam Valves, Rajoo Engineers, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, Ontic Finserve, Sybly Industries, Hit Kit Global Solutions

April 16: CRISIL Den Networks, Shree Ram Proteins, SG Mart, Lotus Chocolate Company, Integra Essential

April 17: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Angel One, Just Dial, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Gretex Corporate, Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing, DRA Consultants

Also Read | Week Ahead: Q4 Results, macro data, Israel-Iran conflict, global cues among key market triggers this week

April 18: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, Network 18 Media & Investments, Mastek, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Hotels, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Eimco Elecon (India), TV18 Broadcast, Swaraj Engines, Surana Solar, National Standard (India), RS Software, Shish Industries

April 19: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC Asset Management Company, Elecon Engineering Company, Sejal Glass

April 20: HDFC Bank, Alok Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Indian Bank

April 21: Persistent Systems

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST
