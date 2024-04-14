Q4 results this week: Investors can expect a bustling third week of April, with the stock market poised for action. Key events include the release of January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), 2024 general elections, escalating tensions between Israel and Iran , economic data both at home and abroad, and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Despite reaching new record highs, domestic stock indices remained steady last week. But rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns about oil supply pushed crude oil prices upwards, affecting overall market sentiment.

The uncertainty caused by geopolitical issues drove up gold prices, as central banks increased their purchases and investors sought safe-haven assets. Consequently, emerging markets saw a slowdown towards the end of last week.

In the domestic market, foreign investors are cautious due to subdued expectations for Q4 results and the high valuations of mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The IT sector continues to see consolidation, with weak Q4 earnings reflecting slowdowns in spending and uncertainties surrounding US interest rates.

Q4 Results Expected This Week — April 15 - April 21

April 15: GTPL Hathway, Atam Valves, Rajoo Engineers, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, Ontic Finserve, Sybly Industries, Hit Kit Global Solutions

April 16: CRISIL Den Networks, Shree Ram Proteins, SG Mart, Lotus Chocolate Company, Integra Essential

April 17: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Angel One, Just Dial, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Gretex Corporate, Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing, DRA Consultants

April 18: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, Network 18 Media & Investments, Mastek, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Hotels, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Eimco Elecon (India), TV18 Broadcast, Swaraj Engines, Surana Solar, National Standard (India), RS Software, Shish Industries

April 19: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC Asset Management Company, Elecon Engineering Company, Sejal Glass

April 20: HDFC Bank, Alok Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Indian Bank

April 21: Persistent Systems

