Q4 Results: From Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Wipro to HDFC Bank — A look at the earnings schedule this week
Q4 results this week: We take a look at the Q4 results expected from April 15-21. So far, FIIs have exercised caution due to subdued expectations for Q4 results and the high valuations of mid-cap and small-cap stocks.
Q4 results this week: Investors can expect a bustling third week of April, with the stock market poised for action. Key events include the release of January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), 2024 general elections, escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, economic data both at home and abroad, and fluctuations in crude oil prices.