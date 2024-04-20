Q4 Results: HDFC Bank declares dividend ₹19.50 per equity share

HDFC Bank on Saturday said its Board of Directors at a meeting has recommended a dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 1950 %) out of the net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has fixed May 10, 2024 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend.

In a stock exchange filing, HDFC Bank said: “…we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 19.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 1950 %) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Bank." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 10, 2024," it added.

“Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, May 10, 2024, 2024," HDFC Bank also said.

