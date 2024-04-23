Q4 Results: ICICI Prudential reports narrower new business margin for FY 2024
Value for new business, the expected profit from new policies, fell 19.5% to ₹22.27 billion for the year ended March 31, dragging the VNB margin to 24.6% from 32% a year earlier, said ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a lower new business margin on Tuesday, hurt by persistent decline in demand for high-value policies and as customer preference shifted towards low-margin products.
