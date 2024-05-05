The quarterly earnings season commenced in the second week of April and remains ongoing, with more than 260 companies slated to announce their fourth-quarter earnings throughout this week.

In the domestic market, stock-specific movements will be influenced by the upcoming Q4 earnings reports. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum, State Bank of India (SBI), Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors are among the prominent names on the roster.

Q4 results expected this week - May 6 to May 10 May 6 Godrej Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Lupin, Indian Bank, Marico, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Grindwell Norton, DCM Shriram, Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, Arvind, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Choice International, Fusion Micro Finance, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, Muthoot Microfin, The Bombay Dyeing Co., CarTrade Tech, Arvind SmartSpaces, Moschip Technologies, Styrenix Performance Materials, Suven Life Sciences, Apcotex Industries, Aeroflex Industries, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Kamdhenu, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Uttam Sugar Mills, ALLSEC Technologies, Selan Exploration Technology, GHCL Textiles, Orbit Exports, Indian Bright Steel Company, Chemcrux Enterprises, KPT Industries, Alphalogic Industries, Capital Trade Links, Syschem (India), Indian Acrylics, Smruthi Organics Limited, Evexia Lifecare, Gujarat Toolroom, Asarfi Hospital and others.

May 7 Pidilite Industries, JSW Energy, Dr Reddys Laboratories, SRF, PB Fintech, United Breweries, Voltas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Max Financial Services, Indraprastha Gas, CreditAccess Grameen, Century Textiles and Industries, KEC International, IDFC, Kajaria Ceramics, Sonata Software, Jindal Saw, Navin Fluorine International, Jupiter Wagons, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Graphite India, Latent View Analytics, Elantas Beck India, Protean eGov Technologies, Delta Corp, Suraj Estate Developers, Bigbloc Construction, Kamdhenu Ventures, InfoBeans Technologies, Hindustan Media Ventures, Kamat Hotels (India), Orient Bell, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Rane Engine Valves, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Shri Balaji Valve Components, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Vivanta Industries Limited, Ashirwad Steel and Industries, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India), Indo Euro Indchem and others.

May 8 Larsen & Toubro, The Tata Power Company, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Company, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge, BSE Limited, SKF India, Piramal Enterprises, Kalpataru Projects International, Capri Global Capital, Gujarat State Petronet, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Westlife Foodworld, Godrej Agrovet, Home First Finance Company India, HG Infra Engineering Ltd., Balaji Amines, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Sterlite Technologies, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Sula Vineyards, Bajaj Consumer Care, Datamatics Global Services, Greaves Cotton, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL), J G Chemicals, HT Media, Naperol Investments and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 9 State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Overseas Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Abbott India, Escorts Kubota, Timken India, Relaxo Footwears, Nexus Select Trust, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, TVS Holdings, Computer Age Management Services, Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, Vardhman Textiles, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Quess Corp, Share India Securities, Rain Industries, Kennametal India, Orient Electric Limited, Shanthi Gears, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Gopal Snacks, CARE Ratings, Navneet Education, VST Tillers Tractors, Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Vakrangee, ADF Foods Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Nitin Spinners, Capital Small Finance Bank, Rane Madras, Sat Industries, SAR Auto Products, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Rushil Decor, TVS Electronics and others.

May 10 Tata Motors, Bank Of Baroda, ABB India, Union Bank of India, Cipla, Polycab India, Bank Of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Aarti Industries, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Piramal Pharma, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Fine Organics Industries, Neuland Laboratories, Sapphire Foods India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, AMI Organics, TCI Express, Sundaram-Clayton, Sharda Cropchem, ISMT, Novartis India, Venkys, Subex, Hester Biosciences, Repro India, NCL Industries, Nitta Gelatin India, Birla Cable and others.

