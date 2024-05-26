Strong earnings reports from the fourth quarter are likely to bolster the market's continued bullish momentum.

The Q4 earnings season is drawing to a close, and numerous companies, including prominent names like LIC, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Apollo Hospitals, are set to release their financial results next week.

Analysts indicate that the markets are experiencing a notable uplift due to the robust Indian economy, political stability, and the anticipated victory of a BJP-led alliance securing a third term, which is expected to sustain economic growth. Additionally, strong earnings reports from the fourth quarter are likely to bolster the market's continued bullish momentum.

Q4 results expected this week - May 27 to May 31 May 27 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, National Aluminium Company, Sumitomo Chemical India, Elgi Equipments, NMDC Steel, Natco Pharma, Lakshmi Machine Works, AstraZeneca Pharma India, HBL Power Systems, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Juniper Hotels, Electronics Mart India, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Borosil Renewables, Kirloskar Industries, IFB Industries, Dish TV India, Flair Writing Industries, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, DCM Shriram Industries, Motisons Jewellers, Jubilant Industries and others.

May 28 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects, General Insurance Corporation of India, EIH, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC (India), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, R R Kabel, Aster DM Healthcare, Rites, Engineers India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), PTC Industries, MMTC, TTK Prestige, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Wockhardt, Medplus Health Services, Eureka Forbes, Responsive Industries, Campus Activewear, Greenlam Industries, JSW Holdings, MTAR Technologies, J Kumar Infraprojects, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels and others.

May 29 Tata Steel, Cummins India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Alkem Laboratories, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SJVN, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Ipca Laboratories, KIOCL, Emami, Bata India, G R Infraprojects, Aadhar Housing Finance, Lemon Tree Hotels, RattanIndia Enterprises, Jubilant Pharmova, Redtape, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Shree Renuka Sugars, Ion Exchange (India), KNR Constructions, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Suprajit Engineering, Maithan Alloys, Shriram Properties and others.

May 30 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Muthoot Finance, Bharat Dynamics, Godfrey Phillips India, Swan Energy, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Welspun Corp, TBO Tek, Praj Industries, Rajesh Exports, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, PTC India, Reliance Infrastructure, Sunteck Realty, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, National Fertilizers, Hinduja Global Solutions, JNK India, La Opala RG, Prime Focus, PC Jeweller, Yatra Online, Rama Steel Tubes, Panorama Studios International, Credo Brands Marketing, D P Wires.

May 31 Athena Constructions

