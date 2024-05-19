Q4 results: ONGC, ITC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Nykaa among companies to declare earnings next week
Domestically, the final significant wave of Q4 earnings announcements will influence individual stock fluctuations. Included in this list are prominent names such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), ONGC, NTPC, Hindustan Copper, JK Lakshmi Cement, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and others.
The earnings season commenced in the second week of April and continues as more than 500 companies are poised to announce their fourth-quarter results in the upcoming week.